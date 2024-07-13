CM Mohan Yadav puts an end to 'nightlife' in Indore after complaints; collector cancels permission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav put an end to the 'nightlife' in Indore district following complaints from the public representatives that it was promoting liquor consumption and illegal drug trade in the city, according to a statement in an official release. CM Yadav also said that a new system would be implemented in the operation of night markets and business institutions in Indore.

Following CM Yadav's instruction, Indore Collector Ashish Singh cancelled the previous order regarding 24-hour operation for various commercial institutions in the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square in Indore city with immediate effect, the release issued on Friday stated.

The decision came into force after CM Yadav held a meeting with the ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives of the Indore division through video conferencing on Friday.

"During the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya raised the issue of an effective ban on illegal drug trade and implementation of a new system regarding operation of night markets and business institutions in Indore. The Chief Minister immediately directed that a new system will be implemented in Indore soon by making a detailed action plan regarding night markets, industrial institutions, office operations, etc. Illegal drug trade will also be effectively banned. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," the statement in the release said.

It further stated, "On the instructions of CM Yadav, Collector Ashish Singh has cancelled the order with immediate effect which was issued on September 13, 2022 for permission to operate 24x7 i.e. night services (24 hours) to various commercial/industrial/office etc. institutions in BRTS corridor, 11.45 km from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square in Indore city."

