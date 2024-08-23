Friday, August 23, 2024
     
  4. Chhatarpur 'palace' demolished: Shahzad Ali's Rs 10 crore worth mansion was inspired by Bapji of 'Narsimha'

Chhatarpur: Authorities demolished a Rs 10 crore illegal mansion belonging to Haji Shahzad Ali, a former Congress leader accused of inciting recent communal tensions. The 20,000-square-foot mansion, modelled after a palace from the Bollywood film "Narsimha," was built without permission.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chhatarpur Updated on: August 23, 2024 13:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Shehzad Ali's Rs 10 crore worth Chhatarpur 'palace' demolished.

Authorities in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, have demolished the illegal mansion of Haji Shahzad Ali, a former Congress district vice president, who was identified as the mastermind behind recent communal tensions in the city. The mansion, reportedly worth Rs 10 crore, was modelled after a palace from the Bollywood film Narsimha. Constructed without permission in 2017, the lavish property spanned 20,000 square feet and was targeted as part of ongoing police action against those inciting violence.

Background of the communal unrest

The unrest began on August 21 when a Muslim mob, agitated by a statement made by Hindu saint Ramgiri Maharaj in Maharashtra, gathered to protest at a police station in Chhatarpur. The protest quickly turned violent, with the mob pelting stones at the police station, injuring officers inside. Authorities identified Shahzad Ali, along with several others, as key instigators of the violence.

Image Source : INDIA TVShehzad Ali's illegal mansion in Chhatarpur.

Political reactions and ongoing operations

The demolition has sparked a political outcry, with Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticising the BJP government for what he claims is a targeted action against Muslims. Meanwhile, the police continue to crack down on illegal constructions linked to the violence, with bulldozers searching for more properties connected to the perpetrators.

Image Source : INDIA TVA palace from the Bollywood film Narsimha.

Also read | Palace-like 'kothi' of key accused in stone-pelting incident in Chhatarpur demolished | Watch

