Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears historic reform, divorced daughters now eligible for parents' family pension The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a historic amendment allowing divorced daughters to receive their parents' family pension. The decision aims to offer financial support and dignity to women who return to their parental homes after separation.

Bhopal:

In a landmark decision aimed at strengthening women's financial security, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a key amendment to its pension rules. The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided that divorced daughters in the state will now be eligible to receive their parents' family pension. The decision is being hailed as a major social reform that promises long-term relief to women facing financial instability after separation.

Industries Minister Chaitanya Kashyap briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting and said the government has prioritised social welfare while finalising this decision. He noted that several women return to their parental homes after divorce and often struggle with economic uncertainty. The new rule will ensure they receive rightful financial support.

Earlier, rigid technical provisions in the pension rules prevented divorced daughters from claiming family pension benefits. This left many women without any dependable income source. The amendment approved by the cabinet will change this scenario and extend direct economic support to thousands of women across the state.

A step towards dignity

The state government believes this reform shows more than just a bureaucratic adjustment. It represents dignity, security and self-reliance for a sensitive and vulnerable section of society. Officials say the move is designed to further strengthen the state's commitment towards women's empowerment and inclusive welfare.

CM Mohan Yadav also shared the Cabinet decisions on his social media account. He stated that the eligible family pensioners will now include unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters. He added that pension processes will be made simple and time-bound for retirees to ensure faster and hassle-free benefits.

Govt to simplify pension process for all retirees

Along with expanding eligibility for family pension, the cabinet also approved measures to streamline pension-related procedures. Retired employees will now experience easier and more efficient pension documentation, reducing delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

