Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM Modi questions Congress promises during rally in Barwani

Image Source : ANI PM Modi affirms commitment to voters during Rally in Barwani

During an election rally in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions about the promises made by the Congress party as it seeks to secure power in the upcoming state elections. In his speech, he remarked, "Congress can even promise to build a 'castle of gold' for coming to power," highlighting the need for voters to critically evaluate the electoral pledges put forward by political parties. The Prime Minister's statement underscores the competitive atmosphere of the election campaign, where various parties are vying for the trust and support of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.