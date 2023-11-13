Monday, November 13, 2023
     
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM Modi questions Congress promises during rally in Barwani

The Prime Minister's words come as the state prepares for crucial elections, and the BJP aims to secure voters' trust by reaffirming its commitment to fulfilling electoral promises.

Bhopal Updated on: November 13, 2023 17:20 IST
During an election rally in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions about the promises made by the Congress party as it seeks to secure power in the upcoming state elections. In his speech, he remarked, "Congress can even promise to build a 'castle of gold' for coming to power," highlighting the need for voters to critically evaluate the electoral pledges put forward by political parties. The Prime Minister's statement underscores the competitive atmosphere of the election campaign, where various parties are vying for the trust and support of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.

 

