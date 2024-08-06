Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  27-year-old woman gang-raped after being served intoxicants in Bhopal: Police

The woman, who worked as a labourer, was lured to a room, drugged, and assaulted. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the suspects, who are currently evading capture.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Bhopal Updated on: August 06, 2024 7:27 IST
MP police
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of MP Police.

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Bhopal after being made to drink intoxicants, police reported on Monday. The crime took place on August 3 under the jurisdiction of Bazaria police station. One of the accused was known to the victim. Bazaria police station in-charge Jitendra Gurjar stated that the victim had befriended Rishi Kushwaha and they were planning to marry until he discovered she was a divorcee, leading to their separation. The woman, who worked as a labourer, was lured to Kushwaha’s room in Bazaria locality on August 3.

Details of the assault

Upon reaching the room, the woman was given an intoxicant-laced drink, causing her to lose consciousness. She was then raped by Kushwaha and his friend, according to her complaint.

Legal action and investigation

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused are currently on the run, with police teams deployed to locate and apprehend them. Their mobile tower locations indicate they may be in another state, and efforts to trace them are ongoing.

