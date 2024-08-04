Madhya Pradesh: Nine children killed, several injured after wall collapses in Sagar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh claims eight lives

In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old house wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, leading to the deaths of nine children and half a dozen others getting injured. The officials said the incident occurred at the Hardaul temple in Shajapur, where a Parthiv Shivling was being constructed. However, the wall of a house adjacent to the temple premises suddenly gave way, burying the children under debris. Significantly, a total of nine children were killed and several others sustained injuries due to the incident.

CM announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of deceased

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragic incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced compensation to the families of the deceased. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Today, I am saddened to hear the news of 9 innocent children dying due to the collapse of the wall of a dilapidated house due to heavy rains in Shahpur of Sagar district. I have directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured children."

"I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased children. I pray for the speedy recovery of the other children injured in the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their innocent children. The families of the deceased children will be given a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each by the government," he added.





'2 labourers killed, 7 injured in jeep-truck collision'

Moreover, in other news from Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, two women labourers were killed and seven others received injuries after their jeep crashed into a truck.

The police said the incident occurred near Seoni-Balaghat Road, located 35 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night.

"The labourers were returning from Umarwada to their homes in Dharnakala village after paddy plantation when their jeep collided with the truck coming from the opposite side. The two of the occupants in the vehicle were killed while seven others suffered injuries," the police added.



VIDEO |