Madhya Pradesh news: A 15-year-old boy fell unconscious and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at Susner, around 30 km from the district headquarters, around 9.30 am, an official said.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, she said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

