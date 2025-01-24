Liquor to be banned at 17 religious sites associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh government to ban liquor sales at religious sites.

Liquor ban: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday that the state government is set to ban the sale of liquor at 17 prominent places of religious worship across the state. Speaking at a function in Narsinghpur district, he said the decision has been to preserve the sanctity of these sites and address concerns raised by devotees.

"Everyone is aware of the ill effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," the CM said.

Liquor to be banned at religious sites

The Chief Minister further said that liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, CM Yadav had promised to develop the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state as pilgrimage sites. He further added that the Madhya Pradesh government would continue to do such public interest activities in the state.

Uma Bharti hails decision

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to ban liquor in religious places, and said it was a step towards prohibition across the state. She has been demanding a complete ban on liquor in the BJP-ruled state for the last few years. In 2023, she camped at a temple in Bhopal for two days demanding that the excise policy of the state be made more stringent.

MP CM inaugurates flyover in Bhopal

Earlier on Thursday, CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 154 crores. The flyover has been named after Former Law and Justice Minister Bhimrao Ambedkar. The flyover, located on Maida Mill Marg in the capital city, spans 2,900 meters in length and 15 meters in width.

It connects Gayatri Mandir to DB Mall Square, Board Office Square, Pragati Square, and Ganesh Temple via the Mansarovar Complex. This new infrastructure aims to improve traffic management in the city. The Chief Minister highlighted that with the construction of this flyover, travel on routes to Obedullaganj, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, and Jabalpur will become smoother.

