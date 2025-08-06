Ladli Behna Yojana: Rs 1,859 crore to be transferred to accounts of 1.26 crore women tomorrow The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023 from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic win in the 2023 assembly polls.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1,859 crore into the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana on Thursday from Narsinghgarh in Rajgarh district.

Each Ladli Behna will receive Rs 1,250 as regular instalment

This month, each Ladli Behna will receive Rs 1,250 as the regular instalment and an additional Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan Shagun, making a total of Rs 1,500 per beneficiary before the festival, the DPR said in a statement.

Best Raksha Bandhan gift from state govt

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said 1.26 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana will get Rs 250 in their bank accounts on August 7 as a Raksha Bandhan gift, which he described as a "small token of love from a brother".

This amount is over and above the Rs 1250 beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme get every month, he added while addressing a Raksha Bandhan celebration organised by women working at 'Best Lifestyle' company here.

"Every woman of the state is my sister. It is my pride and my honour. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to ensuring that no sister faces hardship," Yadav asserted.

Know all about Ladli Behna Yojana

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023 from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic win in the 2023 assembly polls. According to offficials, of the Rs 27,147 crore special budget earmarked for women, a sum of Rs 18,699 crore is for the Ladli Behna Yojana.

