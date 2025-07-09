28 labourers injured as pickup van overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen; 5 in critical condition Locals and passersby rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Raisen district hospital, police said. Five of the workers have been referred to state capital Bhopal as their condition is more serious, they added.

Raisen (MP):

In a tragic incident, at least 28 labourers sustained injuries, including five who are in serious condition, after a pickup van carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Wednesday. As per the police, the labourers were en route to a field for paddy sowing when the accident occurred.

The incident took place around 9 am near Gairatganj town, located approximately 60 km from the district headquarters. Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Srivastava stated that the injured were quickly rushed to nearby medical facilities. Among them, five were critically injured and have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal for advanced treatment.

About 40 labourers were travelling in pickup van

About 40 labourers from the Khairua locality of Garhi town were travelling on a pickup vehicle for paddy crop planting when they met with the accident on the Bhopal-Sagar main road near Mudiyakheda. The driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped, the official said. Locals and passersby rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Raisen district hospital, he said, adding that a probe into the accident is underway.

Similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

In a similar incident this year in April, 12 people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a speeding Eco car collided with a motorcycle and subsequently plunged into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The Eco car, which was travelling at high speed, first struck a motorcycle, injuring the rider, and then plunged into a nearby well in the village of Chakariya, located in the Narayangarh police station area. The well was not equipped with a boundary wall, and the vehicle fell directly into it, causing severe complications.

The car was carrying 14 people, and after the fall, an LPG gas leak occurred, which added to the dangers, creating a life-threatening environment for those trapped inside the vehicle. The gas leak caused suffocation, and the passengers in the car began to struggle for breath. The situation became even more tragic when a local man, Manohar Singh, rushed to help and jumped into the well to rescue the victims but succumbed to the gas leak and died.

