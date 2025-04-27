Madhya Pradesh: Tragic road accident in Mandsaur claims 12 lives, 3 injured | Video Police sources confirmed that the van was attempting to avoid colliding with a biker when it struck the rider, who died on the spot, before careening into the well.

Bhopal:

A devastating road accident in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon has resulted in the tragic deaths of 12 people and left 3 others seriously injured. The incident took place when a speeding Eco car collided with a motorcycle and subsequently plunged into a well, causing a chaotic and dangerous situation for those involved.

The incident

The Eco car, which was traveling at high speed, first struck a motorcycle, injuring the rider, and then plunged into a nearby well in the village of Chakariya, located in the Narayangarh police station area. The well was not equipped with a boundary wall, and the vehicle fell directly into it, causing severe complications.

The car was carrying 13 people, and after the fall, an LPG gas leak occurred, which added to the dangers, creating a life-threatening environment for those trapped inside the vehicle. The gas leak caused suffocation, and the passengers in the car began to struggle for breath. The situation became even more tragic when a local man, Manohar Singh, rushed to help and jumped into the well to rescue the victims but succumbed to the gas leak and died. His act of bravery to save others ultimately cost him his life.

Rescue efforts

Upon receiving the distress call, local police and administrative officials, including the SDOP, police station chief, and SDM, arrived at the scene. Rescue operations were immediately launched, with help from a crane to lift the vehicle out of the well. Local villagers assisted in extracting the trapped passengers.

Three survivors—a woman, a young child, and a teenager—were successfully rescued and transported to a nearby district hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts to save others, 12 people were confirmed dead.

Victims and cause of accident

According to initial reports, the Eco car was traveling from the village of Khojankheda/Jogipipliya in the Ratlam district to visit the Antari Mata Temple in Neemuch when the accident occurred. The vehicle lost control and plunged into the well. The motorcyclist who was hit by the car, Gobarsingh Chauhan, a resident of the village Abakhedi, was severely injured, and his right leg was broken. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the victims have been confirmed as follows:

Victims:

Manohar Singh (Rescuer, died while attempting to save others)—resident of Sanjeet, Mandsaur Gobarsingh Chauhan (Motorcyclist)—Resident of Abakhedi, Mandsaur Kanhaiyalal Kir - Resident of Jogipipliya, Ratlam Nagu Singh - Resident of Jogipipliya, Ratlam Pawan Kir - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam Dharmendra Singh - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam Asha Bai - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam Madhu Bai - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam Mangu Bai - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam Ram Kunwar - Resident of Khojankheda, Ratlam

Ongoing investigation and assistance

The authorities have confirmed the deaths of 12 individuals and are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident. The survivors are receiving medical treatment, and efforts are being made to provide support to the grieving families. This tragic incident has highlighted the dangers of speeding and the need for better safety measures on roads and highways.

Local authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and promised continued support in the aftermath of the accident. The community is left in shock and mourning over the loss of so many lives in such a tragic event.

(Inputs from Ashok Parmar)