Girls in Indore wear vulgar dress, they don't look like 'Devi' but 'Shurpanakha': Kailash Vijayvargiya | WATCH

Indore: BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who remains in news for his controversial statements, has once again stoked a row by making remarks on girls' dress.

A video of Vijayvargiya went viral on social media in which he is seen making controversial remarks about girls' dresses. BJP leader while speaking at Jain Samaj during Hanuman Jayanti in Indore, said the girls come out wearing such vulgar clothes that they look like Shurpankha.

"We call women 'Devi' (goddess), but they never look like a Devi in those dresses," he asserted.

He went on saying on the dress sense of girls, "I am telling the truth, I swear to God, I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti, girls come out dressed in such vulgar clothes that we will never call them goddess, we do not see them in form of a goddess, they look like 'Shurpanakha'."

Vijayvargiya further said he gets angry when he sees educated youth dancing in an inebriated state in Indore, he wished to assault them to teach a lesson.

"When I go out at night, I see educated young children dancing in an inebriated state, that time I really wanted to get down and beat them up so that their intoxication goes away," he added.

Since the night culture started in the city, such scenes keep coming to the fore in different areas of the city.

