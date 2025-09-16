Indore accident: CM Mohan Yadav suspends 9 cops after meeting victims' families, announces ex-gratia To provide immediate relief, the government announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for every injured person. Besides, the state will cover all medical expenses for the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has swung into action after the death of three persons in an accident on Indore’s Airport Road on Monday. Taking action over the lapse, CM Yadav has suspended nine cops.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Arvind Tiwari was removed from his post. Alongside him, ACP Suresh Singh, ASI Prem Singh, In-charge Subedar Chandresh Maravi, Inspector Deepak Yadav (Super Corridor to Aerodrome in-charge) and all four constables on duty at the time of the incident have been suspended.

In contrast, constables Pankaj Yadav and Anil Kothari, along with an auto-rickshaw driver, were commended and will be rewarded for their prompt and commendable actions during the crisis.

EM Yadav announces ex gratia

CM Yadav also visited the hospital to meet those injured in the incident. He also expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.

To provide immediate relief, the government announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for every injured person. Besides, the state will cover all medical expenses for the injured.

About the tragic incident

The tragic accident late last night on Airport Road left three people dead and several others injured after an out-of-control truck rammed into a group of people, causing widespread panic and destruction.

According to eyewitnesses and initial reports, the truck veered off course and ran over at least 15 people gathered along the roadside. The situation further escalated when a motorcycle became entangled under the vehicle. The truck dragged the bike for several meters before it caught fire, triggering chaos at the scene.

Video footage of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public outrage and raising serious concerns over road safety.

In response, the CM ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash, specifically questioning how a heavy vehicle was allowed to enter city limits before 11 PM, despite an existing ban.