Shocking: HIV-Positive woman delivers baby in hospital's toilet in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, an HIV-positive woman delivered a baby in a toilet in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur. The woman was admitted to the hospital while the doctors and medical staff did not even know that the woman was suffering from HIV. In such a situation, no precautions were followed in the treatment and delivery suffering from HIV.

District Hospital RMO gave clarification

When it came to light that the woman was suffering from HIV, an atmosphere of panic spread among the doctors, health workers and other people who came in contact with her. Meanwhile, the arrangements at the hospital are being questioned after this incident. In this case, District Hospital RMO Dr. Sachin Nayak said that the woman was admitted to the maternity ward of the Trauma Center. But she did not stop there and went towards the old building where she delivered the baby in the toilet.

Doctors who came in contact with the woman will get the vaccine

RMO of Shajapur District Hospital further said that after delivery, it was found that the woman was suffering from HIV. In such a situation, the woman and the child have been kept in separate wards. Meanwhile, doctors are undertaking all kinds of precautions and following protocol. Doctors and health workers who came in contact with the woman will be vaccinated for protection from HIV infection.

X-rays being done on paper

Earlier, It was found that the District Hospital of Shajapur did not have an X-ray machine due to which the patients were given their reports on paper and not on film. Under compulsion, the patients get the X-ray report prepared on paper and after seeing this report the doctor also treats them. When the radiologist of the hospital was asked about this negligence, he said that X-ray film is very expensive and the government has not given a budget for it for many years.

