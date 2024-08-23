MP: Five labourers dead as roof of under-construction cottage collapses in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Five labourers killed in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow

In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives after the roof slab of an under-construction cottage at a resort collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. According to police, the collapse occurred on Thursday night while the deceased, all laborers, were sleeping underneath the structure.





About the incident

The tragedy came to light on Friday morning when other laborers arrived for work. Upon reaching Choral village in Mhow tehsil, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters, they discovered that the building had collapsed. The police were alerted to the incident around 6:30 am and promptly dispatched a team to the site to carry out rescue operations.

Speaking to the media, Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal said that the bodies of the five laborers were recovered and transported to the hospital. "The operation has ended with the recovery of five bodies. We have launched an investigation into the incident," she said.

Probe underway

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse and to hold those responsible accountable. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.



(With inputs from PTI)



