Fire breaks out at oil factory in MP's Dhar, firefighter injured | Video One firefighter sustained minor injuries while attempting to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

Dhar:

A fire broke out at an oil factory in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while attempting to douse the flames.

Here is the video

In the video, huge flames and thick plumes of smoke can be clearly seen rising.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu's Sathya Subha hospital

Earlier on Wednesday, fire broke out at Shree Sathya Subha Hospital on Palani Road in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Firefighters swiftly responded and brought the blaze under control.

Videos circulating online showed flames and smoke billowing from the building as people rushed to safety. On receiving the alert, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department dispatched two fire engines and over 15 firefighters to the site. The team worked swiftly to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

According to the police, the fire was brought under control within a short time. No one was hurt, and there was no significant structural damage to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that patients were safe and were promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: MP: Four killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Major fire incident averted in Ashoknagar, no casualties reported