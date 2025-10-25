Madhya Pradesh: Major fire incident averted in Ashoknagar, no casualties reported Thanks to quick action by passengers and authorities, all were evacuated safely with no casualties. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Eesagarh police.

Indore:

A potentially serious accident was narrowly avoided on Saturday night when a sleeper bus traveling from Pichhore to Indore caught fire near Bamanwar village on Isagarh Road. Fortunately, all passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported.

The bus, belonging to Balaji Travels, was carrying a full load of passengers when flames suddenly engulfed the vehicle around 8 PM. Chaos broke out inside the bus, but the quick thinking of the driver, a police officer onboard, and local villagers helped evacuate everyone safely.

The Ashoknagar and Isagarh police, along with the fire brigade, rushed to the scene. The first fire engine ran out of water, prompting a second team to arrive before the fire could be completely controlled. Eyewitnesses said the bus was completely burnt to ashes within minutes.

Bus staff and officials suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Passengers reported smelling smoke inside the bus some time before the incident, but the driver did not initially notice it. No fire extinguishers were reportedly available on the bus.

Principal Constable Arvind Singh Raghuvanshi, who was on board, stated that as soon as smoke was noticed, he instructed everyone to evacuate. Thanks to swift action and local assistance, what could have been a major tragedy was averted.

This incident raises serious concerns about safety measures on long-distance buses in Madhya Pradesh, particularly regarding fire safety equipment and timely inspections.

The Ashoknagar bus fire comes amid a series of recent accidents in Madhya Pradesh that have raised serious safety concerns. In March 2025, a private bus heading to Nagpur overturned in the Ramanpur Ghati area of Jabalpur, killing three and injuring over 25. In June, a bus traveling from Bhopal to Sironj overturned after its rear axle broke, injuring 37 passengers.

In September, a bus carrying migrant workers from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Shajapur, killing a 28-year-old woman and injuring 24 others. Additionally, a bus traveling from Prayagraj to Nagpur collided with a truck near Maihar, resulting in nine deaths and over 20 injuries. These incidents highlight the urgent need for stringent safety measures, regular vehicle inspections, and strict enforcement of traffic regulations.