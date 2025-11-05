MP: Four killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori As many as four persons, including a girl, were killed in a collision between a truck and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori.

As many as four persons were killed in a collision between a truck and motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori. The victims included a 12-year-old girl, who died in the hospital.

The tragic incident took place close to Kohani Deori village, along the Jabalpur Road in the Shahpura region.

"A man and two women were killed on the spot, while a seriously injured girl was declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Shahpura," PTI quoted ASI Sheikh Azad as saying.

The victims have been identified as Nan Singh Parste (28), his wife Saroj (22), Champa Bai (19), and Priya Parste (12).

Authorities have seized the truck involved and efforts are ongoing to locate the driver.