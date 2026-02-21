Final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh released: 5.74 crore voters enumerated in mission mode

Bhopal:

The Election Commission on Saturday released the final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh after completing a rigorous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. As directed by the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of the voter list in Madhya Pradesh started on October 27, 2025. This campaign involved extensive and effective action in various phases over a period of approximately four months.

Final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh released: Check details

Key points of the campaign:

Voter List: Claims and objections regarding inclusion, deletion, and modification of names in the voter list were received from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. The final voter list was published by the election officials on February 14, 2026.

Number of voters: A total of 57,406,143 voters were registered in the draft voter list. The final voter list includes the names of 53,981,065 voters. Thus, a net addition of 849,082 voters was recorded after the draft list.

Teamwork in completing this process: 55 District Election Officers, 230 Electoral Registration Officers, 533 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 71,930 BLOs, and numerous volunteers actively participated in completing this process.

Digitisation: The enumerated details of 5.74 crore voters were enumerated and digitised in mission mode.

Final list: Finally, the final voter list has been published at all polling stations and designated locations. This list is also available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website https://ceoelection.mp.gov.in.

Also Read:

Rajasthan SIR: Over 2.42 lakh names deleted in final voter list published by EC