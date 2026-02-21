Rajasthan SIR: Over 2.42 lakh names deleted in final voter list published by EC

Jaipur:

The Special Intensive Revision 2026 of electoral rolls in Rajasthan has been completed, with the Election Commission issuing the final publication on Saturday. The revised rolls cover around 5.15 crore voters across 199 Assembly constituencies, excluding Anta.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the revision exercise was carried out from October 27, 2025 to February 21, 2026. As on October 27, 2025, the total electorate stood at 5,46,56,215. During the draft publication stage, 41,84,891 voters were not included in the draft roll, resulting in 5,04,71,324 voters being listed in the draft published on December 16, 2025.

Rajasthan SIR: 2.42 lakh names deleted

After the draft publication, 12,91,365 new voters were added and 2,42,760 names were deleted. The final published roll now includes 5,15,19,929 voters, according to an official release.

The Chief Electoral Officer congratulated voters, election officials, political parties and other stakeholders for their participation in the extensive revision process. The final electoral roll comprises 2.69 crore male voters, 2.45 crore female voters and 562 transgender voters.

Following the December 2025 draft publication, the rolls recorded a net increase of 10.48 lakh voters, reflecting a 2.08% rise. Jaipur recorded the highest growth at 3.45%, followed by Phalodi at 3.22%, Bharatpur at 2.78%, Sirohi at 2.72% and Bundi at 2.71%.

Gender ratio improved

The revision exercise also improved the gender ratio from 909 to 911, marking a 2-point increase. Jaipur saw a 7-point rise, while Kota recorded a 6-point improvement. The number of young voters aged 18 to 19 increased by more than 4.35 lakh, with Jaipur registering the highest growth at 1.3%.

Ahead of the final publication, meetings were held at the district level with all recognised political parties. Copies of the updated electoral rolls were shared with them in both hard and soft formats.

The large-scale exercise involved 41 District Election Officers, 199 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,651 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 61,136 Booth Level Officers, more than 1 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties and lakhs of volunteers. Media organisations also played a role in raising awareness and providing feedback throughout the revision process, the release added.

