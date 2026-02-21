Goa SIR: Over 27,000 names deleted as EC publishes final voter list | DETAILS

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India have published the final electoral roll for Goa after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026. As per the roll released on 21 February 2026, the state now has a total of 10,57,566 electors. This includes 5,11,436 male voters, 5,46,121 female voters, and 9 third gender voters. The final figure shows a net decrease of 27,426 voters (-2.53%) compared to the draft roll published on 16 December 2025, which had recorded 10,84,992 electors.

Additions, deletions and ineligible entries

During the revision process:

12,166 new electors were added.

3,959 names were deleted.

35,780 names were marked ineligible.

Authorities also confirmed that 100% photo coverage and EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) coverage has been achieved for general electors in the state.

Enumeration forms and ASDD list

A total of 11,85,034 Enumeration Forms were printed and distributed across Goa. Out of these, 10,84,992 forms (91.56%) were received back. However, 1,00,042 forms (8.44%) were not returned and were listed under ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate).

Break-up of ASDD cases:

Deaths: 25,574

Absent/Untraceable: 29,729

Permanently Shifted: 40,469

Already Registered Elsewhere: 1,997

Others: 2,273

Youth voters and gender ratio

The percentage of young voters aged 18–19 years has increased to 0.89% in the final roll, compared to 0.57% in the draft roll. The gender ratio in the final roll stands at 1,068 female voters per 1,000 male voters, reflecting a higher number of women voters in the state.

Out of the 10,84,992 voters in the draft roll, 83.19% were self or family mapped, while 16.81% remained unmapped. Officials also identified 58,923 cases of logical discrepancies during verification. These included mismatches in parents’ names, unusual age differences between family members, and other data-related issues, which were reviewed during the revision process.

Following rationalisation, Goa now has a total of 1,731 polling stations across the state.