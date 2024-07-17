Digvijaya Singh files petition against BJP rival who defeated him in Rajgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday (July 16) filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging irregularities in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Rajgarh, where he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rodmal Nagar by a margin of around 1,46,089 votes.

Among other things, there was a manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Singh claimed. Digvijaya Singh's office told media that in his petition, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has highlighted the sequences of how the irregularities occurred, alleging that election norms were not followed in the constituency.

Sanjay Agarwal, Singh's lawyer, said the petition alleged that the Constitution of India as well as Representation of the People Act were violated, and sought cancellation of Nagar's election. It also highlighted the `failure' of the Election Commission of India in following the directions passed by the Supreme Court on checking and verification of EVMs, he said.

Digvijaya Singh on irregularities in Rajgarh polls

“We have some questions which the Election Commission is not answering. The Commission has violated directions of the Supreme Court. If you ask common people for their opinion, 60-70 per cent of the people say that elections should not be conducted through EVMs. So, I have filed a petition with the (Madhya Pradesh) High Court and we will submit proof of the points that we have applied,” said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh told media that the ECI and government were not responding to the distrust about EVMs and the EC has not been implementing the apex court's decision of April 26.

"There are several such issues, on which I am filing the petition on technical grounds. When we vote, it is our right that it should go to the right place and it is counted. Elections should be free and fair," he said.

During campaigning, Singh had sought support from the people saying that it was the last election he was contesting. Singh had earlier accused the returning officer of not complying with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress was expecting to win at least three to five Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Rajgarh and Chhindwara, which used to be the bastion of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. However, the grand old party drew a blank as the BJP swept all the 29 seats in the state.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Aashiq ka janaza hai, zara jhoom ke nikle': Amit Shah's dig at Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh

ALSO READ: Rajgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress fields Digvijaya Singh against BJP's Rodmal Nagar