CRPF constable kills wife before taking his own life at Bangarsia Camp in Bhopal, probe launched

A shocking incident unfolded at the CRPF camp in Madhya Pradesh's Bangarsia, wherein a CRPF constable allegedly shot and killed his wife before killing himself. As per the information. both the husband and wife were found dead at the scene. The constable has been identified as Ravikant.

The constable, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, shot his wife in a heated outburst, and soon after, took his own life. The exact motives behind the double tragedy are yet to be revealed, and authorities are working to uncover the reasons behind the incident.

The incident occurred at the CRPF camp in the Misrod area, and both bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Hameedia Hospital. The police have launched a full investigation into the case.

CRPF dog injured in IED blast

Earlier this month, a CRPF dog accompanying troops during an anti-Naxal patrol in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, officials said, The three-year-old Endro, a male Belgian Shepherd tracker dog, suffered a fracture in a right leg in the blast that took place around 1:30 pm on Wednesday near the Chhinagelur village in the district.

The canine was safe. He saved the lives of the troops of the 'Alpha' company of the 229th battalion who were undertaking a patrol in the area as part of an anti-Naxal operation, the officials said. He is being provided medical care at a facility in nearby Bijapur district, they said.

