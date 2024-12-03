Telangana: Woman police constable brutally murdered by brother in suspected 'honour killing'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagamani

In a shocking incident, a woman police constable was brutally murdered in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, allegedly by her brother. Initial investigations suggest the case to be an honour killing, triggered by her recent love marriage, which her brother had strongly opposed.

Details of incident

The victim, identified as Nagamani, was reportedly attacked by her brother Parmesh in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday. According to sources, Nagamani was travelling from Raipole to Manneguda on her scooter when Parmesh rammed his car into her scooter, causing her to fall. Taking advantage of the situation, he attacked her with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal injuries.

Victim succumbs on spot

The attack left Nagamani severely injured, and she died on the spot due to the grievous wounds. Police suspect that the murder stemmed from Parmesh's anger over her recent marriage. Nagamani had tied the knot a month ago against her family’s wishes, and Parmesh was reportedly upset about her decision.

Investigation underway

Following the incident, Parmesh fled the scene and is currently absconding. A search operation has been launched to apprehend him. The police are probing the case, with initial findings pointing towards a clear case of honor killing motivated by familial discord over the victim's love marriage.

The tragic murder has left the community shocked, highlighting yet another grim instance of honour-based violence in the country.