Cough syrup deaths: Madhya Pradesh CM bans Coldrif, announces Rs 4 ex-gratia for 11 deceased children The government has prohibited the sale of 'Coldrif' syrup throughout Madhya Pradesh and launched raids to confiscate any remaining supplies. Families of the children who died will be provided with financial aid, CM Mohan Yadav said.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of children who died allegedly after consuming cough syrups in Chhindwara and also vowed to take strict action against the culprits. Yadav's decision comes on a day when one child died in the district due to taking cough syrup, taking the death count to 11.

The government has banned the sale of 'Coldrif' syrup across Madhya Pradesh and ordered raids to seize any remaining stock. Families of the deceased children will receive financial assistance, and the state will cover the full treatment costs of those still hospitalised, the chief minister announced on X.

Yadav described the incident as "extremely tragic" and emphasised that the state government will ensure no leniency for those responsible. The action comes after tests revealed that the syrup contained hazardous substances, posing a severe risk to public health. On the contrary, the Centre has denied the presence of any toxins in the cough syrups after lab testing, saying samples taken did not reveal any substances which could lead to kidney failure in children, the most common ailment found in children who have died after consuming the cough syrups in question.

Ban and seizure of Coldrif cough syrup

Following the incident in Chhindwara, samples of Coldrif Cup syrup were sent for testing. On Saturday morning, the results showed the samples were invalid, prompting the state to immediately ban the sale of the syrup. Authorities have launched a campaign to seize remaining stock across the state. A joint investigation team has been formed at the state level to ensure accountability, with Chief Minister Yadav warning that “the guilty will not be spared under any circumstances.”

The Chief Minister announced that families of the 11 children who died due to the syrup in Chhindwara will receive financial aid of 4 lakh rupees each. Additionally, the government will bear the full cost of treatment for children who are still undergoing medical care. Yadav assured that the state would take all necessary steps to ensure proper medical attention for affected children.

Coldrif found to have toxins in lab tests

Tests conducted by the government drug analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai, and confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Drug Controller, found that Coldrif Cup syrup contained 48.6% diethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance. The syrup was declared “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)” and is extremely hazardous to health. Considering the role of this syrup in the deaths of children in Chhindwara, strict measures have been implemented across Madhya Pradesh.

Dinesh Kumar Maurya, Controller of Food and Drug Administration, instructed all senior and district-level drug inspectors to stop the sale and distribution of the syrup. Available stock is to be sealed and preserved for laboratory testing in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Other batches of Coldrif syrup, as well as all medicines produced by Sresan Pharmaceutical, have also been banned pending legal testing. Strict monitoring has been ordered to prevent the circulation of the hazardous drug.

Madhya Pradesh government's statement

In a public statement, CM Yadav reiterated the government’s commitment to public safety, saying, "The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif Cup syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been completely banned in Madhya Pradesh. Seizures are underway across the state, and families of the deceased will receive financial aid while the state covers treatment costs for affected children."

The state government has underscored that no one responsible for this incident will be spared and continues to take all necessary measures to prevent further tragedies linked to contaminated medicines.