Cough syrup deaths: Centre issues advisory for states on usage, says testing reveals no link to kidney failure

The Centre on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories calling for a "rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population" after nine deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara due to kidney-related complications. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the tests on the cough syrup samples revealed that it did not contain "Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury."

At least 11 children have died so far in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan so far after alleged consumption of cough syrups, raising concerns and calls for investigation. The children reported kidney issues a few days after consuming cold, cough medicines.

Cough syrup samples not linked to kidney issues: Centre

Moreover, regarding the two deaths in Rajasthan, it said, the samples did not contain "Propylene Glycol, which can be a potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG." However, it noted that the products in question is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use."

"It may be mentioned that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population," the statement said.

"In view of the recent reports suggesting that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to consumption of cough syrups, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc, visited the site.

Various samples were collected in coordination with the state authorities, including samples of various cough syrups. As per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury.

The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG. Further blood/CSF samples have been tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens. One case has been found positive for Leptospirosis," the ministry said.

No cough, cold medicines for children under 2 years

The Director General of Health Services Sunita Sharma has also issued an advisory to all states and Union territories on the rational use of cough syrups for children.

"Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years, and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing," it added.

"The shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drug combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitised regarding adherence to prescription by the doctors," the advisory said.

