11 children dead after consuming fake cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, probe underway

Jabalpur:

A total of 11 children have lost their lives after consuming fake cough syrup in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Till now a total of 9 children have died in Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh. A two-year-old child died in Bharatpur of Rajasthan and another child died in Sikar. In this way, 2 children died in Rajasthan.

One child dies in Bharatpur

The family of the deceased in Bharatpur alleged that his child lost life after consuming fake cough syrup. When the child complained of cold, the family took him to the community health centre for treatment.

The doctor examined the child and prescribed a syrup along with the medicine. After returning home, the child fell asleep as soon as the family administered the medicine. When he didn't regain consciousness for four hours, the family took him to a government hospital. After providing first aid, the doctor referred him to Bharatpur.

When the child's condition didn't improve in Bharatpur, he was referred to Jaipur. Four days later, the child died in the hospital during treatment.

The family is angry over the child's death and claims the cough syrup overdose cost their child his life. The family is now demanding an investigation into the matter.

Five-year-old child dies in Sikar

In Sikar, a 5-year-old child died after consuming fake cough syrup. These cough syrups were distributed free of cost at government health centres

9 children dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara so far

Nine children have died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara so far. It is being claimed that the children's kidneys failed after consuming fake cough syrup.

The number of children who have died after contracting viral fever in Parasia, Chhindwara district, has now gone up to nine. Another girl died on Thursday.

Drug and Pharmaceutical Department officials from Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara, and Jabalpur have raided Jabalpur over the fake cough syrup.

Health department launches probe into death cases

A five-member team from the state health department said it is investigating Kataria Pharma for the fake cough syrup.

The Kataria Pharmaceuticals in Jabalpur had ordered 660 vials of Coldrif cough syrup from a Chennai company. Over 594 vials of the syrup were sent from Jabalpur to three stockists in Chhindwara. Samples of 16 vials were taken and sent to Bhopal for testing.

A case has been registered against the Kataria Pharmaceuticals distributor in Omti police station, Jabalpur.