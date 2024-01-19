Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma gets show cause notice over ‘BJP link’ remarks against Kamal Nath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Congress issued a show cause notice to its spokesperson Alok Sharma for allegedly making defamatory remarks against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In the notice, issued by the chairperson of Congress' media and publicity department Pawan Khera, Sharma has been asked to explain why he made the remarks against Nath.

'Baseless, derogatory and a despicable attempt to weaken party'

Sharing a copy of the notice on its official X handle, the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit said, “A notice has been issued to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for making unrestrained, baseless, objectionable and indecent statements against former Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.”

"AICC has termed the statement of spokesperson Alok Sharma as unauthorized, baseless, derogatory and a despicable attempt to weaken the party and leadership," it added.

Congress gives 2 days time to Alok Sharma

The Congres gave two days to Sharma to give a reply to the notice and added that appropriate action would be taken against him in case the clarification is not received or is unsatisfactory.

"These statements, coming from a senior office bearer such as yourself, are not only unauthorised, baseless and defamatory but also demonstrate an attempt to undermine the party and your senior colleagues.

"Being a member of the Indian National Congress, you are aware that the party discipline is sacrosanct and any violation of the same, has severe consequences. Hence, you are hereby put to notice and given two days from the receipt of this notice to provide your clarification on your statements," Khera said in his show cause notice to Sharma.

"In case, the clarification is not received or is unsatisfactory, then appropriate action shall be initiated against you," the notice read.

What did Sharma say?

Sharma, during an interaction with a media channel, had made certain derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath, wondering whether he was aligning with the BJP during elections, and said there should have been introspection by the party leadership into his actions during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

In the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, out of 230 seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat.

