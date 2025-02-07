CM Mohan Yadav takes big step towards 'Nadi Jodo Pariyojna', discusses pending river projects with Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Mohan Yadav takes big step towards river interlinking project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced big steps towards 'Nadi Jodo Pariyojana' (rivers interlinking project) and informed about the discussions with the Maharashtra government in this regard. He said his government is rapidly completing the work of linking rivers in collaboration with the governments of its neighbouring states. CM Yadav said, "The state is working in all sectors in its development journey. Accordingly, we are maintaining the order of sharing the interests of the rivers of our state and the neighbouring states so that the farmers of our region get irrigation water and drinking water, and at the same time adequate water can be provided for industrialisation."

Notably, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho in December last year.

Discussions with Maharashtra government

To execute the river project between the two states, CM Yadav talked to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. He also directed officials to start working on the pending projects. In a statement, CM Mohan Yadav said, "We want to have pleasant and cordial relations between the states, so we are gradually moving forward by resolving all the issues pending for years. Today we have taken forward the primary discussion on the plans that have been stuck for many years with Maharashtra regarding our rivers. I have conveyed my feelings to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and he also wants that concrete work should be done on the projects of the Tapti and Kanhan rivers that have been pending with Madhya Pradesh for years. We are moving forward with this campaign envisioned by PM Modi and are working towards it."

To benefit both states

He further informed the benefits these projects will do to the people of both states and said, "Under this, about 1,23,000 hectares of new area will be irrigated from Tapti in our region. In Maharashtra also, a water amount of 2,34,000 hectares of area will be available to them. Through this, many of our villages and districts will benefit. Overall, it is our focus that every drop of water of the river should be used in the national interest and in the interest of farmers, as drinking water for urban or rural population or for our industries. Like the earlier projects (projects of Rajasthan and UP), people of many cities of Maharashtra will also get the benefit from this project. Today we have conducted a meeting of officials at our level and instructed them to move forward."