Two private schools receive bomb threat in Indore, students evacuated, search ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two private schools receive bomb threat in Indore.

Indore: In a shocking incident, two private schools received bomb threat on Tuesday after which students were evacuated from the school premises. Report suggest that the threat was received via email. After the bomb threat was received in Indore, two schools IPS and NDPS have been closed and the school campus has been evacuated.

Both schools have been locked down and student and staff have been evacuated following the email threat, while bomb squads have been searching the spot.

Prior to this incident, one IIT institute located in the Simrol police station area of ​​Indore had received an email threatening to blow up the institute by bomb. There was another threat as well to blow up the Indore airport.