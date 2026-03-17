Bhojshala-Kamal Maula row escalates as MP High Court to inspect disputed site before April 2

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday announced that it will personally inspect the Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque before April 2, citing "numerous disputes" surrounding the Archaeological Survey of India-protected site. The structure, located in Dhar, has long been contested, with Hindus believing it to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and the Muslim side identifying it as the historic Kamal Maula Mosque.

A bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi scheduled April 2 for the regular hearing of petitions linked to the long-running dispute. "In view of the numerous disputes, we would like to visit the complex and inspect it. We will visit the complex before the next date.” The court clarified that no party involved in the case will be present during the inspection," he added.

ASI survey indicates pre-existing temple structure

The ASI has already conducted a detailed scientific survey of the complex and submitted a report running over 2,000 pages. The findings suggest that a large structure from the era of the Parmar kings predated the mosque and that many elements of ancient temples were reused in the construction of the present monument. The report highlights architectural remains, sculptural pieces, inscriptions and literary slabs indicating the presence of a major educational and cultural centre during the Paramara period.

Hindu and Muslim sides present contrasting claims

The Hindu petitioners assert that the coins, sculptures and inscriptions recovered during the survey establish that the site was originally a temple. The Muslim side, however, has contested these claims and raised objections over the ASI survey, alleging that several objects "were included in a pre-planned manner."

Muslim petitioners question survey process

Speaking to PTI, Abdul Samad, representing the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society, said they have requested the High Court to provide the complete survey along with videography and colour photographs. He also claimed that Jain and Buddhist sculptures were found at the site. Applications have also been filed by the Waqf Board and a mutawalli regarding the ongoing case.

Existing Arrangement Continues

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus can worship at the complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz every Friday. The court reiterated that all parties will be provided full opportunity to present documents, affidavits and arguments as the matter progresses.

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