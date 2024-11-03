Bandhavgarh elephants death: CM Mohan Yadav suspends two senior officials for showing negligence

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

After a high-level team constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government submitted its report to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, which probed into the deaths of 10 elephants inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the latter on Sunday (November 3) informed that a strong disciplinary action has been initiated against reserve director Gaurav Choudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forest (ACF) officer Fateh Singh Ninama, with their suspension announced.

In a statement released, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, while announcing the suspension of the two officials for showing laxity in performing their duties, also informed that a task force would be constituted for the permanent management of the elephant herd in Madhya Pradesh.

"The incident of the deaths of elephants in the forest area of Umaria district is sad. The elephant herds have increased in large numbers in Sidhi, Umaria district, and its surrounding areas, and the officers need to be vigilant in such a situation. The field director and the in-charge ACF have been suspended for being negligent regarding the herds of elephants that have already arrived," the Chief Minister said.

"It has been decided to make a long-term plan by forming a task force for the permanent management of the elephant herd in Madhya Pradesh. It will include the best practices of other states for special management," he added.

Significantly, the Chief Minister also informed that a team comprising mahout (elephant caretakers) would also be constituted. Further, the Chief Minister also announced that the state government has increased the compensation amount in terms of loss of life due to the elephant attack incident. He said the state government has decided to increase the financial assistance from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. "The government has decided to give Rs 25 lakh each to the victim families for the deaths of two persons in the elephant attack incident recently," the Chief Minister added.

"The group of elephants has now started living permanently in Madhya Pradesh; the state government has decided that for this, awareness campaigns will also be run through the district administration," the Chief Minister lastly remarked.



