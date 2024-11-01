MP: CM Mohan Yadav holds emergency meeting as Bandhavgarh elephant death toll reaches 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

After the death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve reached ten, raising concerns about the cause of these fatalities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held an emergency meeting on Friday (November 1), wherein he took stock of the situation and directed the authorities to send a high-level team to the incident site immediately.

According to the information released, the Chief Minister, after being briefed on the ongoing investigation and informed that the final report would take four days to complete, ordered that a high-level team be sent to the site without delay.

Notably, this high-level team visiting the tiger reserve will include State Forest Minister Dilip Ahirwar and two senior officials.

About the Incident

The elephant deaths first came to light when a park guard spotted several elephants (a herd of 13) in visible distress near their usual camp. He immediately alerted officials, who then sent veterinary teams to aid the affected animals.

Upon arrival, the team found four elephants had already died. Immediate medical attention was thus given to the remaining herd, but four more died on Wednesday night, followed by another pair on Thursday.

Significantly, the death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 10, while three surviving members of the herd remain under observation.





Investigation Underway

With the urgency of the situation, officials have launched an investigation. Wildlife health teams from the Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves have joined the efforts, and 14 veterinarians are currently involved in post-mortem examinations and providing ongoing care for the surviving elephants.

A team of wildlife officers from the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health (SWFH) in Jabalpur is administering treatment, while Special Task Force (STF) teams, along with a canine squad, are conducting searches within a 5-kilometer radius. Samples of paddy, kodo, and water from the area frequented by the elephants have been sent to SWFH for analysis.

The STF team, assisted by the canine squad, has also searched seven farms and seven residences near the reserve, questioning five individuals in connection with the incident. Post-mortems on six elephants have been completed, with samples from one elephant sent to SWFH for further examination.

Preliminary veterinary reports suggest the elephants may have been poisoned by kodo, a type of millet, though a final conclusion awaits forensic analysis. The Madhya Pradesh government has prioritized the investigation, vowing to explore all possibilities and take decisive action against those responsible.