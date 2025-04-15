Waqf land row in Tamil Nadu: Vellore village in shock after a notice declares land as dargah property As per the notice, villagers have been asked to enter into a formal agreement with the Waqf Board and start paying rent to the Dargah management. If not, the land will be treated as encroached property and recovered under Waqf laws.

After the recent controversy in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendurai village, a similar shock has gripped the residents of Kattukollai village in Vellore district, as they have received official notices declaring their land as Waqf property. The notice was allegedly issued in the name of the Syed Ali Sultan Shah Dargah in February. It claims that the land in question belongs to the Dargah and is under Waqf Board ownership.a

As per the notice, villagers have been asked to enter into a formal agreement with the Waqf Board and start paying rent to the Dargah management. If not, the land will be treated as encroached property and recovered under Waqf laws. This has sparked panic and outrage among nearly 150 families, who claim to depend solely on agriculture and have been living on this land for over four generations.

The distressed villagers marched to the Vellore District Collector's office and submitted a memorandum, demanding immediate government intervention. Backed by the Hindu Munnani, a Hindu organisation, the residents sought security and clarity over the land ownership dispute, stating that many among them possess official land documents issued by the government. "This land is our only source of livelihood, and now we are being told to vacate it or pay rent to the Dargah. This has created fear and confusion," said a local farmer.

Mahesh, a leader from Hindu Munnani who led the villagers to the collectorate, demanded immediate action from the administration. "These families have lived here for decades with valid documents. Now suddenly, Survey Number 330/1 is being declared Waqf land. We urge the administration to issue official patta (ownership certificates) to the residents and protect their rights," he added.

It is to be noted here that this incident echoes a similar controversy from 2022, when the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board laid claim to around 480 acres of land in Tiruchendurai, including a 1,500-year-old Chola-era temple. Residents of that village were informed that they could not sell their land without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Waqf Board. However, the matter was later resolved after state government intervention, and the status quo was restored.

Waqf Amendment Act

Earlier this month, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament after marathon debates in both the Houses. The bill also became an act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 5. The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

