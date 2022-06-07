Vastu Tips: Installing wind chime in THIS direction of the house is considered auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ WIND_CHIMES_FOR_LIFE Wind chimes should be installed at the doors or windows

Highlights Whether it is home, shop or any office, you can install wind chime anywhere

There are many types of wind chimes - wood, metal, iron etc

Install a wind chime made of wood or clay in South direction of the house

Wind chime is considered very special and good in both Indian Vastu and Chinese Vastu. It brings happiness and prosperity in the house. Positive energy comes automatically in the house where wind chime is installed. At the same time, a pleasant atmosphere remains. Installing a wind chime brings luck to the house. Along with this, the progress of the members of the house also increases. The economic momentum continues.

Whether it is home, shop or any office, you can install wind chime anywhere, but it is best to put it on the door or window. Because there, due to the velocity of the wind, vibration is created in it and a sweet sound comes out of it. Due to which positive energy spreads all around the house. There are many types of wind chimes - wood, metal, iron etc., but according to the direction, the right wind chime should be selected.

If a wind chime is to be installed in the west and north direction of the house, then a wind chime made of metal is suitable, while in the east and south direction you can install a wind chime made of wood or clay.