Vastu Tips: Never extinguish lamps, candles or matchsticks in THIS way & avoid problems

Vastu Tips for fire

Vastu Tips: According to Vastu Shastra, each direction has a special significance. Especially in relation to fire, the south east, that is, the igneous angle, is called the angle of fire. According to Vastu Shastra, anything related to fire should be kept in this direction. Our body is made up of five elements – water, air, sky, earth and also fire.

It is believed that among the five elements, fire is found in the least quantity. Agni is closely related to our digestive system. The sun is also fire and with by this fire the whole world is illuminated. We are told so many things related to fire because fire is very important in our life. We should never insult Agni. Agni has been given the place of the gods.

Unknowingly, many times we extinguish the fire by blowing air in a lamp, candle or match. It is absolutely wrong to do so. The fire should never be extinguished in this way and the spleen of a match should never be extinguished by rubbing it under the feet. You can also put it out with a hand from afar.