Vastu Tips: THESE easy steps will help you progress in business

Vastu Shastra: Know from Indu Prakash about some such measures that will help you to gain profit in business and eventually better income.

March 06, 2022
In Vastu Shastra, the rules of Vastu have been told for home, office, business, shop etc. According to Vastu, having a house, office, shop etc. in the right direction gives better health, increase in income, success and progress in work. If there is a Vastu defect in these places, then it affects health, income, business, job etc. On the other hand, if your business is not progressing, then you can try once by adopting some Vastu measures. This can give you success.

Know from Indu Prakash today about some such measures, by which your shop will progress day-round, night-fourfold.

You should install a visa device at the main entrance or door frame of the shop. This yantra is installed on a particular day, special muhurta. By installing a visa machine in the shop, there is a lot of potential for business growth.

Apart from this, you can also put two pictures of Lord Ganesha at the main entrance of the shop. In one picture, the trunk of Ganesh ji should be towards the inside and in the other picture, it should be on the outside.

Both these measures will prove to be better for your shop.

