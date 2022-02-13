Vastu Tips: Negativity in house? Here's suggestion form Vastu Shastra to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISIULANG.SANUR Representative image

Alum is used in multiple home remedies and often in a barber shop. You must have seen it many times but you may not have heard about its Vastu remedy. There are many such things in the house that can be used for home remedies as well as for Vastu remedies. If there is any kind of Vastu defect in your home or office, then to remove it, take 50 grams of alum piece and keep it in every room or corner of the house or office. This will reduce the troubles caused by various Vastu defects and along with it, happiness, peace and wealth will also increase.

Apart from this, if you tie alum in a black cloth before sleeping and keep it under the pillow at the head, then bad dreams do not come and you get freedom from unknown fear. Similarly, you can use this remedy for blessings in the shop or office also to get rid of negative energy.