Vastu Tips: Know why it is auspicious to keep a pyramid at home

In today's tip of the day, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that a pyramid can be really beneficial for you. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to have a pyramid in the house. Keeping a pyramid in the house increases the income of the members of the house and maintains prosperity. Place the pyramid in the place where the members of the house spend the most time.

The pyramid has a lot of energy in itself, so if a tired man sits near the pyramid for some time or in a pyramid-shaped place such as a temple, then his tiredness gets removed and the pyramid generated vibrations in the mind. And by giving the body a new power, it increases concentration.

It is considered best to keep a silver, brass or copper pyramid in the house, but if you cannot buy such an expensive pyramid, then you can also keep a pyramid made of wood, but never keep a pyramid of iron, aluminium or plastic. Also do not put a picture of the pyramid, as it will not help.