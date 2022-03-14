Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know in which direction construction of a swimming pool will be beneficial

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the hotel's swimming pool. Most of the big hotels have a swimming pool built in the outside area. According to Vastu Shastra, Northeast, North or East direction is considered the best for the construction of a swimming pool. Keep in mind that the swimming pool should be cleaned from time to time.

Apart from this, the fish aquarium is kept on the counter table or in the centre for decoration in many places and to attract customers. North direction should be chosen in the hotel to keep the aquarium.

This not only makes the impression good, but it also helps in increasing the prosperity of that place.