Friday, April 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Know how keeping Laughing Buddha in the house improves financial condition

Vastu Tips: Know how keeping Laughing Buddha in the house improves financial condition

The statue of Laughing Buddha creates the vibrations of happiness in the house. Know the significance of keeping it in your house from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2022 6:45 IST
Know Laughing Buddha's significance in Vastu
Image Source : PIXABAY

 Know Laughing Buddha's significance in Vastu

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about Laughing Buddha and its significance. The statue of Laughing Buddha is considered a symbol of prosperity. It is believed that keeping the statue of Laughing Buddha brings success and prosperity in the house. In fact, the statue generates the vibrations of happiness in the house in its humorous form. Smiling is contagious and the same is the case with Laughing Buddha's smiling face. 

The Laughing Buddha is one such well-thought-out symbol. Even seeing a smiling idol, a person becomes happy. That is why as per Vastu shastra it is kept in front of the main door of the house so that every person enters the house laughing. Financial prosperity comes automatically in a house where the residents are happy. 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News