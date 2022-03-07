Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep THESE things in mind while building a hotel or restaurant

Highlights According to Vastu, it is very important to take care of some things

Today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the hotel or restaurant

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about a hotel or restaurant from Acharya Indu Prakash. In today's time, there are lines of many hotels on the side of the roads in big cities. Somewhere it is three-star and somewhere it is five stars. Even small towns and villages have started building restaurants and hotels for people. But while constructing them, it is very important to take care of some things according to Vastu.

If the rules of Vastu are not followed, then all your hard work can be ruined, you may have to suffer loss in business. So, first of all, we are telling you about the choice of land in the right size for the hotel. First of all the land is selected for any construction.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square-shaped land for hotel construction. The hotel should be constructed in such a way that its height should be slightly more towards South-West direction than North-East direction.