Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind before constructing a basement at home

Nowadays, due to the lack of space, most people have started getting the basement constructed in their homes, but it is not good to get the basement constructed in the house according to Vastu. Although it is considered inauspicious to build a basement in the house, still, if you are getting it built, then keep some things in mind. First, the basement should never be used for residence. Doing so, can adversely affect your health, as it blocks sunlight and fresh air, which results in lack of positivity.

It is auspicious to construct the basement in the east or north direction of the land and its door should also face in such a way that it opens only towards east or north direction.