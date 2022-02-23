Vastu Tips: Do's and Don'ts to follow while constructing stairs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Construction of stairs

Many times we do not pay attention to some things while building a house, which later becomes a problem. According to Vastu, stairs should not be made at the igneous angle. With this remedy, you can also build stairs in the igneous angle of the house and you will not have any problems. According to Vastu Shastra, you can build stairs in the south direction of the igneous angle, but keep in mind that these stairs should not touch the east wall.

Apart from this, if you want to make curved stairs in your house, then the rotation of the stairs should always be in the anti-clockwise direction. East to south direction, south to west direction, west to north and north to east directions should be selected for the rotation of such stairs. This will not harm you and you will be able to make stairs in the igneous angle.