Vastu Tips: Do not make THESE mistakes while offering bhog to God

Today in Vastu Shastra, we will discuss the Vastu of Prasad or Naived. In every house, prasad is offered to the goddess today, but the question arises that what should be done with this prasad-- should it be eaten or thrown or should it be left lying? Apart from this many wish to know the vessel that should be used to offer the prasad. Let us tell you that this also has a direct effect on the house according to the rules of the Vastu Shastra.

Naived should be offered in metal i.e. gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or earthen pot. The offered naived is immediately purified and should be picked up immediately. Prasad should be eaten and distributed as far as possible. Naived lying near the deity releases negative energy. The Prasad should be immediately picked up by offering it to the deity.

If this is not done, then it is said that the powers named Vishwaksena, Chandeshwar, Chandanshu and Chandali would come.