Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not get toilet constructed in the North-West direction. Know why

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the construction of toilets in the North-West direction. What will happen if we build toilets in the North-West direction? In ancient Vastu Shastra, this direction has been directed for churning curd, keeping medicines and food items and for Rati Griha.

In practice, it has been seen that not very auspicious results are seen in making a pit in the northwest direction of the house. Making a pit in this direction puts a heavy burden of debt on the homeowner and many times the property gets auctioned, but keep in mind that the North-West direction is the third direction in the direction considered bad for making a pit.

The worst direction is South-West. The second bad direction is South-East and third bad direction is North-West, but with some precautions, a toilet can be made in the North-West direction, then by adopting which precautions you can make a toilet in North-West direction.