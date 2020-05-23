Vastu Tips: White horses' photo on home or office wall helps you establish positive communication

Image Source : INSTRAGRAM/ANCAFINEART A picture of running horses symbolises strength and energy, while the white color symbolises peace and purity.

A picture of running horses is quite symbolic in Vastu Shastra. Acharya Indu Prakash claims that the color of the horses in the picture also matters. Although horses of all colors symbolise progress and positive energy, it is better to choose a statue or picture of white-colored horses for your home or office wall.

A picture of running horses symbolises strength and energy, while the white color symbolises peace and purity. It helps in learning new things, clams the restless and establishes positive communication in life. A picture of white horses also purifies the mind and keeps one spiritually connected. Therefore, a picture or statue of white-colored horses should be a part of your house decoration.

While choosing the picture, make sure the horses in the picture are not running in different directions. All horses should be running in a straight line and without hindrance so that the speed of the horses is never interrupted. If you can't put a running horses' picture on the wall then set it as your desktop wallpaper.

