Vastu Tips: Using white marble flooring in WEST direction brings benefits

Using white marble flooring in WEST direction brings benefits

Just like every other day, we are here with the Vastu Shastra tip of the day. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash today about the colour of the floor in the west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to choose white coloured marble for the floor in the west direction. By using white stone in this direction, you will see many architectural benefits related to the west direction.

Using white-coloured marble flooring in the west direction keeps the happiness in the family intact, that is, the smile on the face of all the people of the house. Also, one can get rid of mouth related problems.

Apart from this, Vastu Shastra rules state that the west direction is related to the youngest daughter in the house. Therefore, by using white-coloured stones in this direction of the house, the youngest daughter of the house will get most of the benefits.