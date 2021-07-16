Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUFRA_INTERNATIONAL Vastu Tips: Use salt to avoid shortage of money at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about maintaining the flow of money in the house. Many times, it happens that there is a shortage of money in the house and sometimes so much money comes suddenly that people fail to manage it properly.

According to Vastu Shastra, to maintain the flow of money in the house normally, take a glass vase, fill it with water and add salt and place it in the southwest corner of the house. With this, put a red colored bulb at the backside of the glass, so that whenever the bulb lights up, the rays directly fall on the glass and whenever the water dries, clean the glass and fill it with salt again.