Vastu Tips: Use alum to remove defects at home or office, wealth will increase

Know about alum from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. You must have seen the use of alum in home remedies and barbershops many times, but the use of alum is also a great success in the Vastu improvement of the house.

There are many such things in the house that can be used for home remedies as well as for Vastu remedies. If there is any kind of Vastu defect in your home or office, then to remove it, take 50 grams of alum and keep it in the north direction of every room of the house or office.

This will reduce the troubles caused by various Vastu defects and along with happiness and peace, wealth and wealth will also increase.